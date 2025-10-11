Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $257.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

