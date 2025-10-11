PDS Planning Inc Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

