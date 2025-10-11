Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 4,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 647,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,635,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

