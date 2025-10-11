Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $648,196.68 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $214.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $240.10. The firm has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.