Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2025

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $290,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,211,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9%

VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.