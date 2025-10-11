Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $290,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,211,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9%

VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.