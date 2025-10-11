Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Trust Co of Tennessee’s 2nd Largest Position

Trust Co of Tennessee lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 24.1% of Trust Co of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Co of Tennessee owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $103,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $470.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

