PDS Planning Inc Buys 660 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 960.0% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.56.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $833.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $742.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

