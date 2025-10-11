Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 960.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00. The firm has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

