Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.78. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

