Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charles Schwab stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.08 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

