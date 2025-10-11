Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $200.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

