PDS Planning Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $285.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.26 and a 200-day moving average of $303.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

