Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after buying an additional 1,302,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 943,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.5%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

