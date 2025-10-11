Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,928 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $922.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

