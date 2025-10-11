Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

