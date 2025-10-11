Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Service Corporation International $SCI

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,024,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after purchasing an additional 451,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 777,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $80.79 on Friday. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Corporation International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $4,295,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 295,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,602,851.44. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $632,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,692.80. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

