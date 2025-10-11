Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3925 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

