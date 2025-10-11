Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

