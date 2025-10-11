Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Equitable by 5.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $48.32 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,551 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,144,455.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 690,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,448,561.16. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

