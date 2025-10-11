Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 206,066 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 527,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 166,671 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 143,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTGC

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.