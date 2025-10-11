Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,666 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $287.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

