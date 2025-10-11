Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,810 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 67.4% during the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

