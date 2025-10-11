Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after acquiring an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,122,000 after acquiring an additional 544,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,457,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

