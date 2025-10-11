White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a hold (c+) rating to a buy (b-) rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,895.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.31. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,789.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,786.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 76,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

