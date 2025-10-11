Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.1%

APD stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

