Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 39.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $401,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 8.5%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.74 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.