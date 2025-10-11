Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 943 F5, Inc. $FFIV

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of F5 by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 120,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,482,567.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $331.75 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.24 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.