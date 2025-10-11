Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

