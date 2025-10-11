Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

