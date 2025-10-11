Chewy $CHWY Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BC Partners PE LP acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $7,142,402,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,146,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,818,000 after acquiring an additional 312,795 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 606,526 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,005.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 426.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 963,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,051,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CHWY opened at $39.07 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

