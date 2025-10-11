Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.0769.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,185,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 81,432 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

