Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) vs. Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) Financial Analysis

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 1 0 0 2.00 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Defense Technology Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Defense Technology Systems is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0.64% 1.03% 0.64% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $472.67 million 0.09 $3.49 million N/A N/A Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable beats Defense Technology Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems Inc. offers data and security solutions in the United States. The company has two divisions, Data Division and Security Division. The company's Data Division assembles and distributes electronic wire, cable, and related products used primarily for data communication and distribution. It offers connectivity solutions, which include distributed sales of passive components, such as electronic connectors, electronic wire and cable, cabinets and racks, and patch panels; and active components, including hubs, bridges, routers, gateways, and modems. Its Security Division distributes and installs specialty products and equipment for the safety and security needs. Its products and services include bullet and blast resistant door and panels, glass laminate and glass-clad barriers, specialized data-center safety and security products, secure door systems, and video surveillance and recording equipment. The company sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers and end users in various industries, such as manufacturing and finance in the northern and eastern United States. Its customer base includes various Fortune 500 companies and other financial institutions. The company was formerly known as DataWorld Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Defense Technology Systems Inc. in July 2004. Defense Technology Systems Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

