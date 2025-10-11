TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TWFG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 105.86, a quick ratio of 105.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter. TWFG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.82%. TWFG has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS. FY 2024 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TWFG by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TWFG during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

