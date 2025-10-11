Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.08. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 210,432 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

