Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.08. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 210,432 shares trading hands.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
