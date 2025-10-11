Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.30. Radio One shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 15,952 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Radio One currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%.

In related news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $181,138.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 234,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,054.66. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Radio One stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Radio One worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

