DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $209.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

