Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.9%

TRI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average is $183.19. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $149.47 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.82.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

