DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 277.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,438,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after purchasing an additional 324,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 362,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,988 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

