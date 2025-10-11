Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $18.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

