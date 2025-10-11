Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 3,728 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 157.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO opened at $324.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.