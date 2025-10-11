2,927 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

