Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,802 CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 50.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

NYSE:KMX opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.CarMax’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

