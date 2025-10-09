Southern Company (The) $SO Stock Holdings Lessened by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Southern Stock Down 0.3%

SO opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

