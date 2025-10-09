Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 122.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 280,896 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $32,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SAP by 2,105.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $277.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.19 and its 200-day moving average is $282.39. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

