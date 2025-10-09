SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

