US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of Transdigm Group worth $151,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,285.33 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,408.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,588.50.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total transaction of $3,508,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,634,663.56. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,571. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

