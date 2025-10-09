Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 23,634 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $654,000. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 1,294,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

