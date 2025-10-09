Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWR stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

