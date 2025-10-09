AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,973 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.