Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

